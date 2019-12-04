  1. Home
fvw workshop

Andalusia wants more Germany flights to expand cultural tourism

by Paul Needham
Wednesday, December 04, 2019
German tour operators discuss the potential for Andalusia at the fvw workshop in Granada.
Kati Jurischka
German tour operators discuss the potential for Andalusia at the fvw workshop in Granada.

Andalusia has plenty of potential to become a major cultural destination for German tourists but lacks enough direct flights and consumer awareness, a recent fvw workshop in Granada made clear.

German visitor numbers to the southern Spanish province have generally grown well since 2010, albeit with a 3.4% drop to 1.3 million arrivals last year and a further decline this year. Tourism officials are now hoping for stable numbers in 2020.  

"With 1.3 million guests, Germany is the second-largest international source market for us after the UK," explained José Luis Córdoba, director of Turismo Andaluz, at the fvw workshop. "Apart from the volume, what is important for us is that Germans travel strongly in the off-season and are ready to pay for a good product."

However, German visitor numbers dropped in 2018 and 2019, partly due to the insolvencies of Air Berlin and Germania which took capacity out of the market. "Better flight connections remain a central issue for us," he emphasised.

Tour operators at the workshop in Granada underlined the importance of regular flights by leisure airlines alongside low-cost carriers such as Ryanair and Easyjet, as well as closer cooperation between tour operators and airlines to ensure flight capacity. "No one can carry the financial risk alone any longer," explained Mario Krug, sales manager of LMX Touristik.

Although two thirds of German visitors come to Andalusia for a beach holiday, a top priority for the region is to promote itself as an attractive cultural destination, especially its world-famous cities such as Granada, Cordoba and Seville, as well as the surrounding countryside. "Many holidaymakers today don’t just want a beach holiday but are seeking authentic experiences and unspoiled nature. All this can be combined here thanks to our good infrastructure," Córdoba claimed.

Andalusia is already well positioned in this regard, according to regional tourism board figures. A relatively high 8.6% of international tourists visited the region due to its culture, well ahead of the 2.7% figure for Spain as a whole and not too far behind Italy (9.4%) and France (12.4%).

German tourism managers also highlighted this potential at the workshop. "For example, you could do much more with Andalusia's gastronomy in terms of tourism," pointed out Alltours product manager Francisco Luna Madueno, who was born in Seville.

Günter Ilhau, head of DRV's cultural tourism committee, urged tour operators to move away from traditional group tours and offer more individual trips with local experiences, especially for younger people.

fvw workshop : German travel agents experience Andalusia

The fvw workshop group on the roof terrace of the Hotel Barceló Carmen in Granada.
1 / 11
The fvw workshop group on the roof terrace of the Hotel Barceló Carmen in Granada. (Photo: Kati Jurischka)
2 von 11
Teilen
Tour operators discuss Andalusia's potential at the fvw workshop
2 / 11
Tour operators discuss Andalusia's potential at the fvw workshop (Photo: Kati Jurischka)
3 von 11
Teilen
A visit to the Alhambra in Granada was an absolute highlight for many participants.
3 / 11
A visit to the Alhambra in Granada was an absolute highlight for many participants. (Photo: Kati Jurischka)
4 von 11
Teilen
Travel agents describe their experiences during the tour of the region. From left: Helmut Singer, Angela Klein, Evgenia Ross, Jana Flessa and Bärbel Poppitz
4 / 11
Travel agents describe their experiences during the tour of the region. From left: Helmut Singer, Angela Klein, Evgenia Ross, Jana Flessa and Bärbel Poppitz (Photo: Kati Jurischka)
5 von 11
Teilen
Speed-dating during the congress day. Andalusian suppliers took the chance to meet German travel agents.
5 / 11
Speed-dating during the congress day. Andalusian suppliers took the chance to meet German travel agents. (Photo: Kati Jurischka)
6 von 11
Teilen
A very different highlight was a balloon trip with spectacular views of the snow-covered Sierra Nevada
6 / 11
A very different highlight was a balloon trip with spectacular views of the snow-covered Sierra Nevada (Photo: Kati Jurischka)
7 von 11
Teilen
Jumping for joy. Guillermo Rodriguez Serrano and Burcu Kuhn celebrate the countryside
7 / 11
Jumping for joy. Guillermo Rodriguez Serrano and Burcu Kuhn celebrate the countryside (Photo: Kati Jurischka)
8 von 11
Teilen
Rural breakfast in the Almazara de Paulenca
8 / 11
Rural breakfast in the Almazara de Paulenca (Photo: Kati Jurischka)
9 von 11
Teilen
The Cuevas Almagruz hotel has been constructed out of former cave dwellings
9 / 11
The Cuevas Almagruz hotel has been constructed out of former cave dwellings (Photo: Kati Jurischka)
10 von 11
Teilen
Dining in style at the Hotel Alhambra Palace, close to the landmark of Granada
10 / 11
Dining in style at the Hotel Alhambra Palace, close to the landmark of Granada (Photo: Kati Jurischka)
11 von 11
Teilen
Salud! German travel agents enjoy tapas with views of the Alhambra
11 / 11
Salud! German travel agents enjoy tapas with views of the Alhambra (Photo: Kati Jurischka)
12 von 11
Teilen

