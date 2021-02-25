FVW Medien/KH

In 2020, the organised travel market declined by nearly 65% to revenues of just €12.4 billion, the DRV/GfK figures show. This means that tour operators lost revenues of €23 billion last year compared to the record level of €35 billion in 2019. The organised travel market fell back to the level of 1989 as a result.

The German organised travel market slumped by two thirds last year as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out more than 30 years of growth, the latest