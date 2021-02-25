  1. Home
fvw tour operator dossier

Travel market plummets to pre-reunification levels

von Paul Needham
Donnerstag, 25. Februar 2021
In 2020, the organised travel market declined by nearly 65% to revenues of just €12.4 billion, the DRV/GfK figures show. This means that tour operators lost revenues of €23 billion last year compared to the record level of €35 billion in 2019. The organised travel market fell back to the level of 1989 as a result.
FVW Medien/KH
The German organised travel market slumped by two thirds last year as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out more than 30 years of growth, the latest

