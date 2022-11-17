Getty Images

Employees are more likely to choose employers who offer exciting business trips.

This year's research phase of the Future Meeting Space innovation network comes to the conclusion: business trips not only have a strong influence on the attractiveness of employers, they also serve as an essential source of inspiration for everyday working life.

This year's research phase of the Future Meeting Space innovation network comes to the conclusion: business trips not only have a strong influence on the attractiveness of employers, they also serve as an essential source of inspiration for everyday working life. What w