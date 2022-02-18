DER Touristik

"We still see demand and above all potential there": Central Europe CEO Ingo Burmester (right) and Georg Schmickler, boss of the hotel division DTHR, want to grow.

DER Touristik declares the hotel sector to be a strategic core topic. This is where Central Europe CEO Ingo Burmester and the CEO of DER Touristik Group Hotel Division, Georg Schmickler, want to grow. The Playitas brand is becoming more important. According to Central Eur