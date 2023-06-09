Getty Images

No cancellations, but delays: German Air Traffic Control is worried about a potential "massive impact" of the Nato air force exercise.

The Air Defender 2023 manoeuvre starts on Monday and is the largest air force exercise in NATO history. Germany is one of the countries most affected - probably with corresponding consequences for civil air traffic.

From 12 to 23 June, the largest air force exercise in the history of NATO will take place in Germany, among other countries. Twenty-five Nato states a