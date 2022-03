Schauinsland-Reisen

Running in the family: Steffen Kassner, now officially on its way to the top at Schauinsland-Reisen.

The fourth generation is starting at Schauinsland-Reisen: Steffen Kassner, the son of company boss Gerald Kassner, has now officially joined the fifth-largest German tour operator based in Duisburg. Steffen Kassner is now officially part of the Schauinsland-Reisen team in