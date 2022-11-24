  1. Home
Four new winter destinations

Neckermann adds long-haul destinations to its portfolio

von Lena-Marie Lübker
Donnerstag, 24. November 2022
Neckermann Reisen's new long-haul destinations include the island of Phuket in Thailand.
Pixabay
Neckermann Reisen is expanding its product portfolio: In future, the tour operator will also offer long-haul holidays to popular winter destinations such as Thailand.

Neckermann Reisen is expanding its product portfolio: In future, the tour operator will also offer long-haul holidays to popular winter destinations such as Thailand. Neckermann Reisen already announced in spring that it would "successively expand its portfolio". After in
