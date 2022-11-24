Neckermann Reisen's new long-haul destinations include the island of Phuket in Thailand.
Neckermann Reisen is expanding its product portfolio: In future, the tour operator will also offer long-haul holidays to popular winter destinations such as Thailand.
Neckermann Reisen is expanding its product portfolio: In future, the tour operator will also offer long-haul holidays to popular winter destinations such as Thailand. Neckermann Reisen already announced in spring that it would "successively expand its portfolio". After in
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events