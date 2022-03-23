  1. Home
  2. International
Four new tours

Gebeco expands its offer around the Mediterranean

von Holger Jacobs
Mittwoch, 23. März 2022
Small town worth visiting: Olhão at the Algarve coast in Southern Portugal.
E. Uelitz
Small town worth visiting: Olhão at the Algarve coast in Southern Portugal.

Gebeco is expanding its offer in the Mediterranean region. Demand for the region is growing strongly, says Michael Knapp, head of the German adventure tour operator. Portugal's diversity from the coast to the mountains is the focus of two new 15-day small group tours by G

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Praia dos Arrifes FVW Medien/HMJ
Destination strategies

Mediterranean countries hope Germans will return
stats