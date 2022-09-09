  1. Home
Former Thomas Cook boss

Fankhauser becomes CEO and partner in a consulting firm

von Klaus Hildebrandt
Freitag, 09. September 2022
Peter Fankhauser is committed to leadership development – including the perspective of failure.
Manres
Peter Fankhauser is committed to leadership development – including the perspective of failure.

Former Thomas Cook CEO Peter Fankhauser is taking over as CEO of Manres, a consultancy specialising in leadership development. He also becomes a partner in the company, which has its headquarters in Zurich. According to its own information, Manres has been supporting com

