Anex

New CEO of Anex subsidiary Mavi Gök Aviation: Tahir Görgülü.

The former head of Kayi Group, which went bankrupt in 2013 and included tour operator GTI and Sky Airlines, had long been in hiding. Now he is in charge of Anex Tourism Group's airline Mavi Gök Aviation.

