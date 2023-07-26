TUI

TUI CEO Sebastian Ebel (third from left) went to Rhodes on Tuesday to see the situation for himself and spoke to emergency managers.

Thousands of German holidaymakers have been evacuated from Rhodes and new arrivals cancelled for this week due to the devastating forest fires that have swept across parts of the Greek holiday island.

According to local authorities, about 75 hotels in the south and east of the island had to evacuated last weekend as the flames approached. Many gue