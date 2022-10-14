  1. Home
For the winter

Ryanair reduces flight offer at Berlin airport

von dpa
Freitag, 14. Oktober 2022
E. Uelitz
Citing high airport charges, low-cost airline Ryanair is taking numerous flights off the schedule at the capital's BER airport for the winter, reducing services by 40%.

Citing high airport charges, low-cost airline Ryanair is taking numerous flights off the schedule at the capital's BER airport for the winter, reducing services by 40%. Ryanair announced that it was entering the winter travel season with 19 fewer routes and 230 fewer wee
