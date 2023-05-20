  1. Home
For the Turkish Riviera

Alltours has new incoming partner in Turkey

von Cüneyt Yilmaz
Samstag, 20. Mai 2023
Erik Karits/Pexels
Antalya is popular with German tourists.
Until now, the incoming agency Kilit Global has been acting for German tour oprerator Alltours in Turkey. But this is about to change. The tour operator is relying on a new partner from autumn 2023.

Alltours has entered into a partnership with the incoming agency Diana Travel for the Turkish Riviera. The cooperation is to start from 1 November 202
