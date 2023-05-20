Erik Karits/Pexels

Antalya is popular with German tourists.

Until now, the incoming agency Kilit Global has been acting for German tour oprerator Alltours in Turkey. But this is about to change. The tour operator is relying on a new partner from autumn 2023.

Alltours has entered into a partnership with the incoming agency Diana Travel for the Turkish Riviera. The cooperation is to start from 1 November 202