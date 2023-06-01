FVW Medien/HMJ

Gran Canaria and the other Canary Islands are among the "typical" last-minute destinations of German holidaymakers.

Saving good money with last minute – that was once upon a time. Nevertheless, there are still offers with value for money for the summer – as long as customers are as flexible as possible with their destination, hotel and flight times, according to German tour operators.

Tour operator Alltours reports that the very high flight prices of the past few weeks are declining again. "We can therefore offer attractive conditio