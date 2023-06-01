  1. Home
  2. International
For the high season

Tour operators dampen hopes for last-minute bargains

von dpa
Donnerstag, 01. Juni 2023
FVW Medien/HMJ
Gran Canaria and the other Canary Islands are among the "typical" last-minute destinations of German holidaymakers.
Gran Canaria and the other Canary Islands are among the "typical" last-minute destinations of German holidaymakers.

Saving good money with last minute – that was once upon a time. Nevertheless, there are still offers with value for money for the summer – as long as customers are as flexible as possible with their destination, hotel and flight times, according to German tour operators.

Tour operator Alltours reports that the very high flight prices of the past few weeks are declining again. "We can therefore offer attractive conditio
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Sebastian Ebel Christian Wyrwa
Outlook for the summer

TUI boss thinks the time of cheap flights is over
stats