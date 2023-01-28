Imago/Schöning

Frankfurt Airport still cannot reach its capacity limit of up to 106 take-offs and landings per hour.

Something is coming up at Frankfurt Airport for the airlines: instead of a gradual increase in take-offs and landings in February and March, the limited operations are to be continued for the time being. It is even possible that individual flights will have to be cancelled.

