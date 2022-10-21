Imago/Ralph Peters

Long queues at Frankfurt Airport: A joint venture between the airport and Lufthansa is to help manage passenger flows more efficiently in future.

Lufthansa is the largest user at Frankfurt Airport, and its customers suffered greatly from operational problems at FRA in the summer. In order to streamline operations, Lufthansa and the airport group Fraport have now founded a joint venture.

