  1. Home
  2. International
Follow the sun

Tour operators see strong winter bookings for Turkey

von Paul Needham
Mittwoch, 26. Oktober 2022
Turkey is catching up to old booking turnovers like before Covid-19.
FVW Medien/KH
Turkey is catching up to old booking turnovers like before Covid-19.

Turkey is continuing this year's strong comeback on the German market with good bookings for the forthcoming winter thanks to new long-stay offers, according to tour operators.

Turkey is continuing this year's strong comeback on the German market with good bookings for the forthcoming winter thanks to new long-stay offers, according to tour operators. The Eastern Mediterranean was already the main growth driver for the German travel industry t
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Alanya Türkei Pixabay
Entry statistics until August

Twice as many German tourists to Turkey in summer
MGA Mavi Gök Aviation Blauer Himmel Blue Sky Anex Tour Airline Juni/Juli 2022 MGA
Turkey capacity

Anex Tour launches holiday airline for German market
stats