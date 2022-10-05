FVW Medien

Speakers at fvw|TravelTalk Kongress 2022 in Antalya: Ralph Schiller (FTI Group), Gerald Kassner (Schauinsland), Ingo Burmester (DER Touristik), Stefan Baumert (TUI) and Georg Welbers (Alltours).

The outlook for Europe's biggest tourism market, the first major appearance by TUI Group’s new CEO, corporate strategies and innovative travel technologies top the bill at the fvw|TravelTalk Kongress in Turkey in November.

