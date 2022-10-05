  1. Home
  2. International
Follow the sun

Hot topics and top speakers at fvw|TravelTalk Kongress

von Paul Needham
Mittwoch, 05. Oktober 2022
Speakers at fvw|TravelTalk Kongress 2022 in Antalya: Ralph Schiller (FTI Group), Gerald Kassner (Schauinsland), Ingo Burmester (DER Touristik), Stefan Baumert (TUI) and Georg Welbers (Alltours).
FVW Medien
Speakers at fvw|TravelTalk Kongress 2022 in Antalya: Ralph Schiller (FTI Group), Gerald Kassner (Schauinsland), Ingo Burmester (DER Touristik), Stefan Baumert (TUI) and Georg Welbers (Alltours).

The outlook for Europe's biggest tourism market, the first major appearance by TUI Group’s new CEO, corporate strategies and innovative travel technologies top the bill at the fvw|TravelTalk Kongress in Turkey in November.

The outlook for Europe's biggest tourism market, the first major appearance by TUI Group’s new CEO, corporate strategies and innovative travel technologies top the bill at the fvw|TravelTalk Kongress in Turkey in November. The leading event for the German travel i
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Swandor Topkapi Resort Topkapi
Industry get-together

Tourism CEOs head wide-ranging Kongress programme
Topkapi Palace Swandor
Turkey in November

fvw|TravelTalk Kongress goes abroad for first time
stats