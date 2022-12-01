With almost nine million passengers, Spain was the most popular summer destination for German travellers.
The number of passengers flying from Germany doubled this summer compared to last year, but was still nearly a quarter lower than in 2019, according to official figures.
The number of passengers flying from Germany doubled this summer compared to last year, but was still nearly a quarter lower than in 2019, according to official figures. A total of roughly 54.6 million air passengers travelled from Germany to foreign countries during t
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events