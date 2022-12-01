Flughafen München GmbH

With almost nine million passengers, Spain was the most popular summer destination for German travellers.

The number of passengers flying from Germany doubled this summer compared to last year, but was still nearly a quarter lower than in 2019, according to official figures.

