  1. Home
  2. International
Flight schedule

Lufthansa cancels more flights for the winter

von Michael Krane
Freitag, 19. August 2022
Lufthansa flights are still being cancelled. The airline no longer gives any figures.
Lufthansa
Lufthansa flights are still being cancelled. The airline no longer gives any figures.

According to a communication from Lufthansa to travel sales, further flight cancellations have been made – for flights in the entire winter flight schedule until the end of March 2023. According to its own information, Lufthansa has this week made flight cancellatio

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
stats