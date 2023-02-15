Imago/Bernd Friedel

At the end of January, Verdi had already called a warning strike at Berlin Airport (BER). Shortly afterwards, the airport operator reached an agreement with its employees.

It was a question of time. In the collective bargaining conflict of the public sector, the trade union Verdi is using one of its sharpest weapons. It wants to paralyse seven airports all day on Friday. Because public servants also work at the airports.

Tens of thousands of air passengers in Germany have to be prepared for cancellations and delays on Friday. The trade union Verdi announced that it wou