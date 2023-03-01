Screenshot TUI Tours

View of the TUI Tours website – currently not yet in German.

So far, the global round trip market has been highly fragmented and little digitised. The largest European travel group is trying to take advantage of this – by founding TUI Tours. After a pilot project, the group is now offering the platform in other countries.

TUI Group has started to roll out its round trip platform TUI Tours. TUI Tours was launched in Belgium at the end of 2022, and now the Group wants to