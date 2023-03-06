  1. Home
  2. International
Five new openings in summer

TUI Blue expands with 13 hotels across four continents

von Holger Jacobs
Montag, 06. März 2023
Soon to get new siblings: TUI Blue Olhuveli on the Maldives.
TUI Deutschland
Soon to get new siblings: TUI Blue Olhuveli on the Maldives.

TUI Group is expanding the portfolio of the global hotel brand TUI Blue with international partnerships in which the hotels are operated either under management contracts or by franchisees. Already 13 new openings across four continents are planned for the next two years.

With this development, TUI Blue announces the addition of completely new destinations to its hotel portfolio, such as China, Senegal, Cambodia and Cur
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
TUI Tours Screenshot TUI Tours
Flexible multi-day tours

TUI Group launches new round trip platform
fvw|TravelTalk Dossier Veranstalter 2023 FVW Medien/KH
fvw|TravelTalk Dossier (Part 2)

Half of major tour operators reach pre-Covid-19 level
Mallorca, Strand Pixabay
Sales trends

TUI Group is optimistic for summer 2023
stats