The only way is up: Travel professionals tried mountain climbing at the Fataga ravine.
With 15 travel agency employees, fvw|TravelTalk got to know Gran Canaria in a new way – the sporty way. A short video shows how the travel consultants fared during the five-day fam trip on the Canary Island.
With 15 travel agency employees, fvw|TravelTalk got to know Gran Canaria in a new way – the sporty way. A short video shows how the travel consultants fared during the five-day fam trip on the Canary Island. It was a fam trip that offered everything – from mou
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events