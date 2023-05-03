FVW Medien/HMJ

Lufthansa jets at Hamburg Airport: The crane carrier cannot complain about incoming bookings in the first quarter.

What Lufthansa employees have repeatedly postulated in recent weeks is now reflected in the figures for the first quarter: things are going well for the German airline group. Revenue and passenger numbers have risen significantly. The summer could be good.

According to Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr, the course is now set in the right direction again after the Corona crisis. "The Lufthansa Group is back on