FVW Medien/HMJ

Accelerated growth planned over the next five years: Ryanair jets at Berlin Brandenburg airport (BER).

Low fare airline Ryanair reports that its first-half net loss narrowed to €47.6 million ($55 million) from last year's €410.5 million. The company further said its growth plans over the next five years will create 5,000 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers.