TUI

TUI Group CEO Sebastian Ebel sees the travel group on the right track.

Thanks to strong travel demand, TUI Group was able to significantly increase turnover and almost halve the seasonal loss in operating earnings in the first quarter of its current financial year 2022/23. Almost all Sectors contributed to the improvement in earnings.

Between October and December 2022, TUI increased its turnover to €3.8 billion – a year earlier it was only €2.4 billion. The travel group also achieved a significant improvement in operating earnings (Ebit) adjusted for special effects. The usual seasonal minus wa