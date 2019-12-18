Meeting in Abu Dhabi (from left): Hassan Sharaf (FTI), Eskandar Tooma (SOSTNT), Roula Jouny (MPI), Mohamed H. Al Suwaidi (CEO ADDH), Dietmar Gunz (FTI), Beverley Everitt (ADDH), Carsten Becker (FTI) and Murtaza Hussain (ADDH).

German tourism group FTI has gained a €100 million investment from Abu Dhabi in a deal designed to generate more European visitors for the capital of the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADDH) yesterday announced an investment of €100 million in the Munich-based group. But this is apparently not a direct equity stake in the German company whose majority owner is founder and CEO Dietmar Gunz, while Egyptian hotelier Samih Sawiris holds a 30% stake.

FTI Group is now the third largest tour operator both in Germany and in Europe behind TUI and DER Touristik following the collapse of Thomas Cook. The group had eight million customers and turnover of about €4.1 billion in the 2018/19 business year. Its subsidiary Meeting Point operates five hotel brands and destination management companies in 21 countries.

FTI will use the new funding to open offices in Abu Dhabi and increase bookings for the emirate in its main markets, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and the UK. Meeting Point Emirates, its local DMC, expects to handle some 400,000 international visitors in the UAE this year and aims to increase this number to 500,000 in 2020.

The investment will also help expand the firm’s worldwide business outreach and enhance its vertical integration strategy across key tourism segments including tour operations, destination management, own content and distribution, according to a joint statement.

Mohamed Al Suwaidi, CEO of ADDH, commented: “Our strategic partnership with FTI Group reflects our wider commitment, in alignment with the Abu Dhabi Government, to support the Emirate’s ambition in the tourism sector.

“FTI Group is already recognised as a key player in Europe’s tourism industry and with access to a passenger base of more than seven million people, I am confident that our agreement will significantly boost the number of tourists arriving from key European source markets to Abu Dhabi,” he emphasised.

Dietmar Gunz, CEO of FTI Group, said: “As a tour operator with a global footprint and an operational presence in the UAE for almost a decade, we are proud to sign an agreement with ADDH, one of the Emirate’s largest holding companies, to further showcase the best of Abu Dhabi’s expansive tourism offerings to our customers.”

“ADDH is an exciting partner for FTI group given its portfolio of hotels and presence in the exhibition, aviation, culture and media sectors, which will enable us to design a new class of exclusive holiday packages for the ultimate customer experience,” he added.

Roula Jouny, CEO of Meeting International Group, FTI’s destination services unit, explained: “Abu Dhabi is an increasingly growing tourism market and has been part of our company’s long-term expansion and consolidation strategy in the region. In the coming months, we will open our first fully serviced offices in Abu Dhabi – a clear indication of our commitment to the UAE capital.”

She added: “We will be focusing on the offering of the destination to visitors from our current source markets and we will be pioneers in establishing an All Experiences destination in Abu Dhabi that boasts world-class hotels, historical sites and expansive luxury attractions.”