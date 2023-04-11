  1. Home
  2. International
Fewer visitors

Brexit makes Great Britain less attractive for Germans

von Holger Jacobs
Dienstag, 11. April 2023
Pixabay
Fewer visitors from the European Union: London is suffering as a destination for city breaks.
Fewer visitors from the European Union: London is suffering as a destination for city breaks.

Since 2021, you need a passport instead of just an identity card to enter the United Kingdom. This discourages many Germans from travelling to the UK – especially school classes.

According to travel providers, the UK is less popular as a holiday destination for German and French tourists after Brexit: "The fact that EU citizens
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
stats