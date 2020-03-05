The TUI Blue Rocador hotel on Majorca.

The number of international tourists visiting Majorca and the other Balearic Islands has fallen dramatically, according to regional tourism authorities.

Fear of the coronavirus but also the consequences of the Thomas Cook insolvency are being blamed.

The number of foreign tourists on Majorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera dropped by 27% in January, figures from the Spanish statistics office INE showed. German visitor numbers declined by 22%, although they still made up more than half of all foreign tourists.

A spokesman for the Balearic Islands tourism ministry blamed tourist fears following the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus for the decline along with fewer flight connections following the collapse of Thomas Cook and also the impact of hurricane Gloria on the Spanish mainland. However, the number of Spanish tourists on the islands went up by 10% in January.

Regional tourism minister Iago Negueruela was due to travel to Berlin this week to meet the major German tour operators and discuss the latest developments.