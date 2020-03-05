  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Travel News
  4. Fewer tourists: Balearics suffer visitor slump
Fewer tourists

Balearics suffer visitor slump

by Paul Needham
Thursday, March 05, 2020
E-Mail Drucken

most read

  1. Coronavirus

    Dritter Fall auf Mallorca bestätigt
  2. Coronavirus-Folgen

    TUI will Kosten kürzen und Einstellungen verschieben
  3. Covid-19

    Mehrere Corona-Fälle in Afrika bestätigt
  4. Kulanz in Corona-Zeiten (Update) (1)

    Veranstalter bieten kostenlose Storni an
  5. H10 Costa Adeje Palace

    Weiterer Corona-Fall im Quarantäne-Hotel festgestellt
The TUI Blue Rocador hotel on Majorca.
TUI Blue
The TUI Blue Rocador hotel on Majorca.

The number of international tourists visiting Majorca and the other Balearic Islands has fallen dramatically, according to regional tourism authorities.

Fear of the coronavirus but also the consequences of the Thomas Cook insolvency are being blamed.

The number of foreign tourists on Majorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera dropped by 27% in January, figures from the Spanish statistics office INE showed. German visitor numbers declined by 22%, although they still made up more than half of all foreign tourists.

A spokesman for the Balearic Islands tourism ministry blamed tourist fears following the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus for the decline along with fewer flight connections following the collapse of Thomas Cook and also the impact of hurricane Gloria on the Spanish mainland. However, the number of Spanish tourists on the islands went up by 10% in January.

Regional tourism minister Iago Negueruela was due to travel to Berlin this week to meet the major German tour operators and discuss the latest developments.

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can purchase the rights of use for this article.
Print article

stats