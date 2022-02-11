Good news for Germans travelling to Canadian cities such as Québec City: The popular long-haul destination is no longer classified as a high-risk area.
It is true that "only" nine countries are no longer considered high-risk areas. However, they are popular vacation destinations. And for the first time in a long time, a European country has been given the all-clear. Last week, the German government removed a total of 3
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events