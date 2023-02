FVW Medien/HMJ

Book a slot instead of standing in the security queue at the airport (as here in Hamburg): Fraport is making it possible with a new service.

A new service is being offered on a trial basis at Frankfurt Airport. Travellers can book a time slot for their security check online in advance. This should reduce waiting times at passenger and hand luggage controls.

Overloaded security and baggage controls caused long queues and thousands of annoyed passengers, not only at Frankfurt Airport last summer. To prevent