Pixabay

A cocktail is part of the holiday experience for many guests. But in Turkey, the high taxes on alcoholic drinks also drive up the all-inclusive prices.

All-inclusive offers are dominant in Turkish destinations, especially on the Riviera. Deniz Ugur, head of German Turkey specialist Bentour, calls for a rethink of all-inclusive prices. To remain attractive for families, he suggests "basic packages" that contain less or no alcohol.

For the summer of 2023, Turkish hoteliers had raised prices sharply and, according to some tour operators, even more than hoteliers in other Mediterra