German leisure airline Condor is again seeking state support after Polish carrier LOT pulled out of an ambitious takeover deal for the former Thomas Cook Group airline.
LOT’s parent company PGL had planned to make Condor into the core of a new leisure flights business in Germany and neighbouring markets. But this strategy has been destroyed by the dramatic effects of the coronavirus crisis on airlines worldwide.
As a result, Condor again needs state financial support to prevent its collapse. The airline quickly confirmed on Monday that it was in talks with officials about possible state aid due to the effects of the coronavirus crisis on its business. Most of Condor’s 4,900 staff are already on short-term working arrangements.
An airline spokesperson told German media that Condor was "not unprepared" for the collapse of the LOT deal and was "in advanced discussions" with the German government.
Condor, with turnover of €1.7 billion in 2018/19, carried around 9.4 million passengers last year. It has a fleet of 50 planes.