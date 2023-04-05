Midjourney

Chat GPT is obviously a woman. At least that's how the image AI Midjourney sees it. She was commissioned by fvw|TravelTalk to show in a picture what artificial intelligence looks like. The portrait shown above is Midjourney's answer to this question.

Travel industry experts have diverse views about the potential of the headline-making AI tool Chat GPT to transform tourism – and also some dire warnings for slow-moving industry 'dinosaurs'. Travel agent or not?

Over the past few weeks and months, the free AI chatbot from Californian specialist firm Open AI has been making headlines in many areas, including