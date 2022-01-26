  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Travel News
Expedia research

Germans will spend more on travel in 2022, study finds

von Paul Needham
Mittwoch, 26. Januar 2022
Sustainable travel is among the top three concerns of many German vacationers for this year, Expedia determined.
Imago Images
Sustainable travel is among the top three concerns of many German vacationers for this year, Expedia determined.

Germans are ready to spend more on travel this year but also want flexible booking options and optimal flight connections, according to a wide-ranging multi-country survey by Expedia. Three Germans out of five say they are prepared to spend more on travel this year than

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Washington Monument FVW Medien/HMJ
Review 2021, outlook 2022

How Germans travelled in 2021 – and their 2022 plans
stats