Sustainable travel is among the top three concerns of many German vacationers for this year, Expedia determined.
Germans are ready to spend more on travel this year but also want flexible booking options and optimal flight connections, according to a wide-ranging multi-country survey by Expedia. Three Germans out of five say they are prepared to spend more on travel this year than
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events