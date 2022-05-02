  1. Home
  2. International
Expansion strategy

Falkensteiner Group forms two new business units

von Holger Jacobs
Montag, 02. Mai 2022
Sustainability and spectacular architecture: the Falkensteiner Family Resort Lido in South Tyrol (Italy).
Falkensteiner Family Resort Lido
Sustainability and spectacular architecture: the Falkensteiner Family Resort Lido in South Tyrol (Italy).

65 years after its modest start as a small guesthouse in South Tyrol, the Falkensteiner Michaeler Tourism Group (FMTG) continues to increase the pace. Two new business units and two new buildings give an idea of where the journey is heading. With the opening of a seven-be

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
stats