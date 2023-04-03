Adagio

Toasting the new Adagio Access flagship in Hamburg: COO Jean-Marc Schnell, CEO Xavier Desaulles, Area Manager Lisa Klamt-Kesici and Hotel Director Steffen Ruhland.

The hotel industry has largely overcome the consequences of the Covid-19 crisis. This is perhaps even a bit more true for the flat hotel sector. Europe's market leader Aparthotel Adagio, at any rate, wants to grow strongly.

Since October last year, Adagio Access – the budget line of the three Adagio brands – has been welcoming overnight guests at Hamburg's M&u