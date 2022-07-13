  1. Home
Expansion plans

Etihad Holidays establishes tour operator in Munich

von Klaus Hildebrandt und Michael Krane
Mittwoch, 13. Juli 2022
Roula Jouny greatly expanded the incoming and hotel division Meeting Point at FTI and has been leading Tourism 365, an organization that promotes tourism development in Abu Dhabi, since 2021.
The Abu Dhabi-based airline wants to push its tourism business. Former FTI manager Roula Jouny, who heads a central tourism unit of the emirate, is setting up a new tour operator in Munich. Abu Dhabi has ambitious plans in tourism. "There are so many exciting new hotel

