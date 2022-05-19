Christian Wyrwa

Corfu – here impressions from the fvw|TravelTalk Workshop in May – is in vogue. That's why FTI is adding more capacity for these and other Greek islands.

German tour operator FTI is expanding capacity in Greece in response to strong demand and stepping up investments in the Canary Islands. The Munich-based group will offer more beds in particular on the Greek islands, mostly Crete, Kos, Corfu and Rhodes, in order to avoi