Qatar Airways

"Very optimistic": Eric Odone is responsible for sales in Europe at Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways is looking forward to flying football fans from around the world to Doha for the forthcoming Fifa World Cup, despite criticism of the tournament, including on its new route from Düsseldorf, according to Europe sales chief Eric Odone.

