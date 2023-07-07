FTI

Klaus Hildebrandt (Editor-in-Chief fvw|TravelTalk) in conversation with FTI Supervisory Board Chairman and majority shareholder Naguib S. Sawiris at the FTI headquarters in Munich.

What is the Sawiris family's position on its stake in FTI, the third-largest German tour operator? At the beginning of the year there were rumours of a sale. But Naguib S. Sawiris is now taking a clear stand: the main shareholder wants to keep FTI as an independent company.

Last year, Naguib S. Sawiris took over from his father Samih as chairman of the board of directors of the destination developer Orascom Development Ho