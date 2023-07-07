  1. Home
  2. International
Exclusive interview

Majority shareholder Sawiris clearly commits to FTI

von Klaus Hildebrandt
Freitag, 07. Juli 2023
FTI
Klaus Hildebrandt (Editor-in-Chief fvw|TravelTalk) in conversation with FTI Supervisory Board Chairman and majority shareholder Naguib S. Sawiris at the FTI headquarters in Munich.
Klaus Hildebrandt (Editor-in-Chief fvw|TravelTalk) in conversation with FTI Supervisory Board Chairman and majority shareholder Naguib S. Sawiris at the FTI headquarters in Munich.

What is the Sawiris family's position on its stake in FTI, the third-largest German tour operator? At the beginning of the year there were rumours of a sale. But Naguib S. Sawiris is now taking a clear stand: the main shareholder wants to keep FTI as an independent company.

Last year, Naguib S. Sawiris took over from his father Samih as chairman of the board of directors of the destination developer Orascom Development Ho
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Katharinenkloster Ägypten Pixabay
Winter programme 2023/24

FTI promises stable prices and advises early booking
Ludovic Rigel, FTI FTI Group
Switzerland and France

FTI subsidiaries move closer to headquarters
Sabine Dorn-Aglagul_CEO Hotels_FTI GROUP.jpg FTI GROUP
Interview with FTI hotel CEO

FTI works on two-brand concept for its own hotels
stats