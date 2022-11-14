The venue for Counter Days Live: the resort of El Gouna on the Red Sea.
One event is followed by the next: no sooner is the fvw|TravelTalk Kongress in Antalya over than the Counter Days Live are on the agenda. This year they will take place from 17 to 20 November in El Gouna (Egypt).
One event is followed by the next: no sooner is the fvw|TravelTalk Kongress in Antalya over than the Counter Days Live are on the agenda. This year they will take place from 17 to 20 November in El Gouna (Egypt). The event team of fvw|TravelTalk is working intensively on
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events