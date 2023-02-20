FVW Medien/RIM

Michael Erfert is Eurowings sales director and head of Eurowings Digital.

The Lufthansa spin-off Eurowings wants to get more involved with Eurowings Holidays. Digital support is also intended to increase travel package sales. Eurowings Sales Director Michael Erfert gives the details.

The role model is Jet2holidays. The British package tour operator belongs to the holiday airline Jet2.com. The two companies work closely together: "A