Eurowings

"The situation will remain challenging": Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof apologises to tour operators and travel agents for the flight cancellations.

There is a loud grating in the aviation system. Holiday-hungry passengers fear for their rest. Jens Bischof, CEO of Eurowings, Germany's number one holiday airline, gives his exclusive opinion on the situation to fvw|TravelTalk. Tour operators and travel agencies are curr