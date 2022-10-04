Thinkstock

Meeting in Maspalomas: The Canary Islands invite to the first European Convention of Tourist Islands on 1 and 2 December.

The first European Tourism Islands Convention will take place in the Canary Islands. Companies and destination representatives will discuss how the 61 island regions of the EU can be financially supported to master the "green transition" and digitalisation until 2030.

